Sherry Lou Ryder, 68, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in the Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 6 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Mrs. Ryder was born September 16, 1951, in Warren County, Virginia, daughter of the late Grafton Denzil Brinklow, Sr. and Ella Mae Williams Brinklow. She was a caregiver.
Mrs. Ryder was preceded in death by her parents and husband Robert Lee Ryder, Jr.
Surviving are a daughter Tonya Conner of Bentonville; son Robert Lee Ryder, III; two brothers Grafton Brinklow, Jr. of Front Royal and Douglas Brinklow of Middletown; one sister Connie Clatterbuck of Front Royal; and one very special grandson Joseph Luis Ryder of Front Royal.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 6 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 27, 2020.