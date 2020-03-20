Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley (Bruton) Callis. View Sign Service Information Cartwright Funeral Home 232 E. Fairfax Lane Winchester , VA 22601 (540)-662-5282 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Cartwright Funeral Home 232 E. Fairfax Lane Winchester , VA View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM New Hope R.Z.U.A. Church Cemetery Freeman , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Shirley Bruton Callis, daughter of the late Frank and Nelly Bruton was born February 3, 1940 in Badin, North Carolina and entered eternal rest on March 17, 2020 in Front Royal, VA.



Shirley attended West Badin School and was a graduate of the Class of 1958 in Badin, North Carolina. In 1958 she attended Bennett College, where she graduated with her B.A. in Biology. She began her career as a teacher in the Winchester School System at the Douglass School. Shirley taught at John Handley High School from 1967 to 1973. In 1974 she would be one of the first teachers at Daniel Morgan Middle School. Shirley served as Physical Education chairwoman until her retirement from teaching. She was always there to help her students and was willing to listen to what they had to say.



Shirley joined church at an early age. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Badin, NC. Once she moved to Front Royal, Virginia she joined Mount Vernon Baptist Church. She was very active in the church. She served as a member of the Adult Choir, church secretary, and treasurer. Shirley was a faithful servant for the Lord and performed her roles within the church with a joyous spirit.



Left to cherish her memory are her sons Duane (Gilda) Callis and Darrell Callis.



She is also survived by her brother Franklin (Mamie) Bruton of Badin, NC, three grandchildren, Acoyar, Zaire, and Dhani, two brother in laws Jesse (Ynes) Callis, Jr., of Creedmore, NC, and Otis (Jean) Callis of Ridgefield, NJ, two sister in laws Velma Jackson, Freeman, VA, and Inez Gee, of Richmond, VA and a host of aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Irvin Dale Callis. She was also preceded in death by a brother Frank Bruton of Charleston, South Carolina.



A Graveside Service will be Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at New Hope R.Z.U.A. Church Cemetery in Freeman, Virginia with Rev. Soloman Wilkins.



Visitation will be Saturday 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Cartwright Funeral Home.



