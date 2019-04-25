Shirley Rolen Layne Duncan, 79, of Front Royal, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Evergreen Nursing Home, Winchester.
She was born October 3, 1939 in Bluefield the daughter of Elmer and Mary Crabtree Rolen.
She loved to travel and lived in many different states across the U.S.
She is survived by her children, Cyndy Slinker and her husband Larry of Front Royal, Wendy Beres and her partner Corey Staylock, Paul Layne and his wife Lennis of Stephens City, and Ed Layne of Martinsburg, WV; grandchildren, Augustine Grabenstein and her husband Chris, Brittany Parks, Ricky Landis, Tanner Beres, Nathaniel Erter, and Brooke and Caleb Layne; great granddaughter Destiny Parks; and a large extended family.
Her four sisters, three brothers, a daughter, Mindy, two grandsons, and seven great grandchildren preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends 7-9 p.m. Monday at the Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
Interment will be private.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service. www.phelpsfunerals.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 25, 2019