Northern Virginia Daily

Shirley (Rolen) Duncan (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley (Rolen) Duncan.
Service Information
Phelps Funeral and Cremation Service
311 Hope Drive
Winchester, VA
22601
(540)-722-2424
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Phelps Funeral and Cremation Service
311 Hope Drive
Winchester, VA 22601
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Shirley Rolen Layne Duncan, 79, of Front Royal, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Evergreen Nursing Home, Winchester.

She was born October 3, 1939 in Bluefield the daughter of Elmer and Mary Crabtree Rolen.

She loved to travel and lived in many different states across the U.S.

She is survived by her children, Cyndy Slinker and her husband Larry of Front Royal, Wendy Beres and her partner Corey Staylock, Paul Layne and his wife Lennis of Stephens City, and Ed Layne of Martinsburg, WV; grandchildren, Augustine Grabenstein and her husband Chris, Brittany Parks, Ricky Landis, Tanner Beres, Nathaniel Erter, and Brooke and Caleb Layne; great granddaughter Destiny Parks; and a large extended family.

Her four sisters, three brothers, a daughter, Mindy, two grandsons, and seven great grandchildren preceded her in death.

The family will receive friends 7-9 p.m. Monday at the Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.

Interment will be private.

Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service. www.phelpsfunerals.com

Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.