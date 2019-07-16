Guest Book View Sign Service Information Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 (540)-984-3700 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Community Mission Church of the Brethren Send Flowers Obituary



Shirley Jenetta Helsley, 83, of Woodstock, went to be with her Lord Sunday, July 14, 2019 surrounded by her family.



Shirley was born December 25, 1935 in Woodstock, Virginia, the daughter of the late Cecil and Cleta Good Fadeley.



She was a charter member of the Community Mission Church of the Brethren for over 40 years where she served as treasurer.



Shirley was preceded in death by seven brothers, Kenneth Fadeley, Richard Fadeley, Cecil Fadeley Jr., Linden Fadeley, Wayne Fadeley, Larry Fadeley, and Boyd Fadeley.



She is survived by her loving husband, Tommy Helsley of Woodstock; two sons, Randy Helsley and wife Kelly of Edinburg, and Steve Helsley and wife Leslie of Woodstock; two daughters, Loretta Lutz and husband Mitch of Edinburg, and Sandra Kibler and husband Robin of Woodstock; two sisters, Maxine Mauck and Roma Loy, both of Woodstock; three brothers, Galen Fadeley and wife Judy of Woodstock, Gordon Fadeley and wife Evelyn of Edinburg, and Dean Fadeley and wife Cindy of Woodstock; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Valley Funeral Service.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Community Mission Church of the Brethren with Pastor Dale Bowers and the Rev. Fred Mauck officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens.



Pallbearers will be Adam Lutz, Travis Lutz, Josh Helsley, Jeremy Kibler, Brad Kibler, and Shawn Kibler.



Honorary pallbearers will be Oliva Helsley, Tara Rohde, Becky Helsley, Beth McNair, Crystal Wingfield, Jennifer Lutz, and Heather Kibler.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Mission Church of the Brethren, 50 Coffman Town Road, Woodstock, VA 22664.



Shirley loved her Lord, and family. She loved spending time with her family and desires to see all her family with her in Heaven someday.



Online condolences may be left at



