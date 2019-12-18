Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley May (Spiggle) Polk. View Sign Service Information Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 (540)-984-3700 Committal 11:00 AM Sunset View Memorial Gardens Woodstock , VA View Map Visitation 12:00 PM - 12:45 PM Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Shirley May (Spiggle) Polk passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by her family.



Shirley was born May 23, 1925, in Edinburg, Virginia. She was the oldest child of the late Fleta May Bowers Spiggle and Samuel Lorenzo Spiggle.



She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Waldo Lee Polk (born in Conicville). She was also predeceased by her 3 brothers, Robert L. Spiggle (Bob), Samuel L. Spiggle Jr. (Bud), and Claude A. Spiggle.



She is survived by her 4 sisters, Anna Belle Stephens, Kathleen Clem (Billy), Judy Cook (Larry), and Sue Spiggle; 5 sisters-in-law, Shirley Spiggle Carter, Mary Spiggle, Arlene Smoot Barb, Julia Smoot Lutz, and Anna Mae Smoot as well as many nieces and nephews.



Shirley and Waldo had 3 daughters who survive: Jean Hanky (Jack), Janet Lehre (Ed), and Jane Moore (Ron); 4 grandchildren, Mike Hanky (Rebecca), Joseph Lehre, Rachael Moore and Brian Moore; 2 great grandchildren, Ella and Grant Hanky.



Shirley and Waldo spent the first 41 years of their married life in Alexandria where he worked for the RF&P Railroad and she worked for the U.S. Government at Arlington Hall. After a break in service to raise her young family, she drove a Fairfax County school bus for 26 years, retiring for good in 1988 when she and Waldo moved "home" to Edinburg.



A lifelong gardener, Shirley was known for the beautiful flowers in her front yard both in Alexandria and Edinburg. She was also a talented seamstress and baker. In her later years, she enjoyed long scenic car rides, attending the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging Senior Center in Woodstock and playing dominos with friends any time of day or night.



A Service of Committal will be held at Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. After the Committal, a visitation will follow from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Valley Funeral Chapel, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, Virginia 22824, where a Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Lisa Coffelt officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory may be made to the Shenandoah Community Health Clinic (Free and Dental Clinics) at 124 Valley Vista Drive, Woodstock, VA 22664.



Arrangements made by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.



