Shirley Rae Waller, 86, of Fulks Run died April 14, 2019 at her residence.



She was born April 10, 1933 in Welch, WV and was the daughter of the late Ernest Claude and Alta Maude Stroop Lambert.



She worked as a school bus driver for Fairfax Co. Schools and was a member of the Mtn. Grove Church of the Brethren. Shirley was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend to all those who knew her.



On March 9, 1949 she married Robert Melvin Waller who preceded her in death on April 14, 2002.



Surviving are sons, Robert Melvin Waller Jr. and wife Debbie of Mt. Pleasant, PA, Michael Landon Waller and wife Leslie of New Market, Thomas Van Waller of Browntown, VA, and Steven Anthony Waller of Quicksburg; daughters, Robin Gail Waller of Fulks Run, Lissa Jane Hubbard of Front Royal, and Vicki Lynn Burke and husband James of Quicksburg; 20 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; a brother, John Mack Lambert of Front Royal.



She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Megan Hughes Hill.



Pastors Jerry Shiflet, Eric Whetzel, and James Burke will conduct a funeral service 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Mtn Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks Run. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad; P.O. Box 666 Broadway, VA 22815.



