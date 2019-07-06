|
Sidney Page Robertson, 92, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away July 3, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Robertson was born in 1926 in Fairfax, Virginia to the late Elmer and May Kidwell Robertson. He was the youngest of nine children.
Sidney was a WWII Veteran who served in the United States Army 495th Port Battalion Headquarters Detachment. He received the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, WWII Victory Medal and Occupation Ribbon.
He was a master Mason since 1961. He worked in the automobile business for 45 years, served as an Arizona Ranger and retired in 1989 in Fort Valley, Virginia.
Sidney enjoyed restoring and making furniture, old cars, fishing and had a deep love for his family.
Sidney married Jean Adrian on October 2, 1954 in Fairfax, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife of 65 years, Jean, are daughters, Joy Braley of Manassas, Virginia, Jackie Robertson of Rio, West Virginia, and Denise Corder (Dennis) of Middletown, Virginia; a son, Barry Robertson (Vicki) of Stephens City, Virginia; grandchildren, Mark Brooks (Maria) of Manassas, Virginia, Cindy Playtez (Eddie) of Haymarket, Virginia, Jeremy Corder (Kayla) of Strasburg, Virginia, Joseph Corder (Melondie) of Middletown, Virginia, Jarod Corder of Middletown, Virginia, Kristen Steve of New York City, New York, Nathan Steve, Cody Robertson, Matthew Robertson, and Hannah Robertson, all of Stephens City, Virginia; great grandchildren, Kayla Brooks and Mara Brooks, both of Manassas, Virginia, Ava Playtez of Haymarket, Virginia, Ayden Hoptiak of Middletown, Virginia, Parker Standard of Strasburg, Virginia, Zachariah Corder of Middletown, Virginia, Alaina Corder of Strasburg, Virginia, Nicholias Corder of Middletown, Virginia, and Addie Steve of Stephens City, Virginia.
Mr. Robertson was preceded in death by sisters, Blanche Printz, Georgianna Kidwell, Eleanor O'Neill, and Gladys Edge; brothers, Delbert Robertson, Winthrop Robertson, Wilmer Robertson, and Alfred Robertson.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Officiating will be Barry Robertson. Interment will follow at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Virginia.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Brooks, Jeremy Corder, Joseph Corder, Jarod Corder, Cody Robertson, and Matthew Robertson.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 6, 2019
