Silas Nelson Shifflett, 78, of Middletown, VA, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester, VA.
A funeral service for Mr. Shifflett will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Stover Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Ken Patrick officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Middletown, VA.
Mr. Shifflett was born May 23, 1940 in Frederick County, VA, a son of the late Denver Silas and Helen Louise Henson Shifflett.
Mr. Shifflett retired from GM Corporation having 33 years of service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Ann Keeler Shifflett; along with two siblings, Edgar Shifflett and Norma Orndorff.
Survivors include his son Mark Allen Shifflett (Kimberly Rehm) of Berryville, VA; and his grandsons, Josh Shifflett (Holly Ruggles) of Middletown, VA and Christopher Miller of Edinburg, VA.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Keeler, Dustin Hockman, Levi McDonald, Tim Rickman, Rodney Rickman and Robert Mullins.
The family will receive friends at 6-8 p.m.Tuesday at Stover Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or Middletown Volunteer Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 111, Middletown, VA 22645.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Shifflett.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 27, 2019