Stanley Leon "Butch" Mauck
1945 - 2020
Stanley Leon Mauck, 74, of Toms Brook, passed away at his home July 19, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. July 23, 2020 at Panorama Memorial Gardens conducted by Sammy Campbell and Bobby Funkhouser.

Mr. Mauck was born July 25, 1945 in Karo, Warren County, son of the late Preston James Mauck and Violet Gray Ramey Mauck.

Mr. Mauck loved to read historical novels and western books. Win or Lose, he was an avid Washington Redskins fan. He often met the "crew" in the mornings at the Toms Brook Handy Mart and on Saturday mornings enjoyed a good breakfast at Candy's Diner.

Mr. Mauck is survived by his two daughters, Theresa Mansfield Davis and her husband John of Woodstock, and Joanne Mansfield Venable and her husband Frank of Front Royal; one son, John Patrick Mansfield, Jr. and his wife Robin of Toms Brook; seven grandchildren, Kristie Michael, Chanda Venable, Frank Venable, Jr., Craig Hammond, Jr., Emily Mansfield Justin Davis, and Nickie Davis; 13 great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Mauck is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Dorothy Louise Smith Mauck; his parents, Preston and Violet Mauck; one brother, Preston R. "Buck" Mauck; and one sister, Thelma Ann Mauck.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to the family at maddoxfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Panorama Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
July 21, 2020
Prayers for the Family
Mary Kibler
Friend
