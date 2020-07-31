1/
Stanley Junior Hinkle
1955 - 2020
Stanley Junior Hinkle, 65, of Edinburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Stanley was born in Kline, West Virginia on May 25, 1955, the son of the late Melvin Lee Hinkle and Hazel Virginia Grimm Hinkle.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronnie, Raymond, and Robert Hinkle.

Stanley is survived by his wife, Deborah Fay Hinkle; a son, Eddie Lee Hinkle; a daughter, Rhonda DeYoe (Scott); four sisters, Pauline Clark (Mike), Eunice Miller (Tommy), Linda George, and Sue Beverly (Junior); two brothers, Roger Grimm and Sonny Hinkle (Rose); a granddaughter, Brianna Hinkle; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmanás Crossing.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
