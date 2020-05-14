Stanley Wayne Nicholson, 90, of Toms Brook passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. A private Graveside Service will be held at Cedarwood Cemetery. Pastor Rob Lovett will officiate.
Stanley was born on December 24, 1929 in Edinburg. He was the son of the late Landon and Irene McInturff Nicholson.
He was preceded by a son, Rodney Nicholson; a sister, Gyneth Genevieve Nicholson Dellinger and 4 brothers, Alfred Lee Nicholson, Quentin Duane Nicholson, Irskel Anthony Nicholson, and Marvin Ralph Nicholson.
Stanley is survived by 2 sons, William (Bill) Nicholson and Steve Nicholson and wife, Taralyn; a sister, Muriel Jean Nicholson Short; 5 grandchildren, Brad, Kari, Tim, Collin Nicholson, and Sabrina Sexton.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 14, 2020.