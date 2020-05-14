Stanley Wayne Nicholson
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Stanley Wayne Nicholson, 90, of Toms Brook passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. A private Graveside Service will be held at Cedarwood Cemetery. Pastor Rob Lovett will officiate.

Stanley was born on December 24, 1929 in Edinburg. He was the son of the late Landon and Irene McInturff Nicholson.

He was preceded by a son, Rodney Nicholson; a sister, Gyneth Genevieve Nicholson Dellinger and 4 brothers, Alfred Lee Nicholson, Quentin Duane Nicholson, Irskel Anthony Nicholson, and Marvin Ralph Nicholson.

Stanley is survived by 2 sons, William (Bill) Nicholson and Steve Nicholson and wife, Taralyn; a sister, Muriel Jean Nicholson Short; 5 grandchildren, Brad, Kari, Tim, Collin Nicholson, and Sabrina Sexton.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.

Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Cedarwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dellinger Funeral Home
5997 Main Street
Mt. Jackson, VA 22842
(540) 477-3145
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved