

Stephen Dale Stultz, 73, of Woodstock, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, July 17, 2020.



Stephen was born April 30, 1947 in Woodstock, Virginia, the son of the late Cecil Stultz and Emma Boyer Stultz.



He was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1966. He was a third-generation farmer who took great pride in all of his work. He was a member of the Maurertown Brethren Church, where he served as a trustee. He was assistant superintendent of the arts and crafts building at the Shenandoah County Fair, a member of the NRA, and the Saumsville Hunt Club.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a special aunt, Elsie Mogle.



Stephen is survived by his wife, Virginia Bowman Stultz; two daughters, Amy Foltz (Rodney) and Jennifer Stultz (Dustin Smith); a sister, Carolyn Derflinger (Frankie); three grandchildren, Katelyn and Anthony Lusby and Dale Foltz; numerous nieces and nephews, sisters and brothers in-law, and cousins.



The family will receive friends at Valley Funeral Service (masks required) on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the home of Stephen Stultz at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Todd Crowder and Rev. Richard Craver officiating. (Bring your own chair). Following the service, a meal will be served with burial at 1:00 p.m. at Maurertown Cemetery.



The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.



The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

