Captain Stephen Germano Marchi, Ret., 71, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Rileyville, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell, officiating.
Interment will be private.
Mr. Marchi was born March 4, 1948 in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Evaldo Marchi and Maymie Putnam Marchi.
He was a 1967 graduate of John S. Mosby Academy.
Mr. Marchi worked for Atlantic Research, Tastee Freeze, and Avtex.
He then worked for the Front Royal Police Department from 1980 until 2005, retiring as Captain. During his career in the Police Department he served in the patrol division, criminal investigations, and administration.
During his life he was a member of the Front Royal Fire Department, a scuba diver, vertical caver, and a white-water canoeist. His latest hobbies were gun collecting, spending Sundays on the South Fork of the Shenandoah River, and flying his powered parachute about the valley.
Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Lois Carter Marchi; one son, Tony Marchi and wife Carla of Stephens City; one daughter, Samantha Marchi of Winchester; one step-daughter, Lisa Turner and husband Kenny of Stephens City; one step-son, Brian Cullers and wife Danielle of Front Royal; four grandchildren, Trent Marchi, Rennie Marchi, Aidan Turner, and Maura Turner; and one great-grandson, Owen Cullers.
Mr. Marchi was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Tony Marchi; one sister, Sandra Marr; and one grandson, Mason Cullers.
The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 22 at the funeral home.
