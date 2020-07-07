1/
Stephen T. Godfrey
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Stephen T. Godfrey, 76, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Envoy of Winchester, VA.

Services and burial for Mr. Godfrey are being planned at a later date to be announced.

Mr. Godfrey was born in New York on March 15, 1944 a son of the late Mellville George and Donna Arlene Shaugher Godfrey. He was a member of Riverside Church in Strasburg, VA and was a retired parts technician in the aircraft industry.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Lisa Marie Leonard.

Survivors include his loving wife Judith M. Godfrey; his son Stephen Godfrey and wife Margaret; his grandchildren Conner Godfrey, Sierra Finzen (Ross) and Brenton Caldwell; one great-grandchild Gunner Finzen along with two sisters and six brothers.

The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the Strasburg Ram Athletic Association, P.O Box 459, Strasburg, VA 22657.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Godfrey.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved