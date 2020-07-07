Stephen T. Godfrey, 76, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Envoy of Winchester, VA.
Services and burial for Mr. Godfrey are being planned at a later date to be announced.
Mr. Godfrey was born in New York on March 15, 1944 a son of the late Mellville George and Donna Arlene Shaugher Godfrey. He was a member of Riverside Church in Strasburg, VA and was a retired parts technician in the aircraft industry.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Lisa Marie Leonard.
Survivors include his loving wife Judith M. Godfrey; his son Stephen Godfrey and wife Margaret; his grandchildren Conner Godfrey, Sierra Finzen (Ross) and Brenton Caldwell; one great-grandchild Gunner Finzen along with two sisters and six brothers.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the Strasburg Ram Athletic Association, P.O Box 459, Strasburg, VA 22657.
