Dr. Stephen W. Forster, 75, of Mt. Jackson, VA passed away on November 2, 2020 at Greenfield Reflections of Woodstock. An outdoor Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his home in Mt. Jackson from 2-4 pm. Masks and social distancing are required. Reverend Elfie Finn-McKenzie will officiate. Service will commence at 2 pm.
Steve was born on July 31, 1945 in Kingston, New York and is the son of the late James and Anna (Boice) Forster. He attended Union College and received his PhD from Syracuse University. He retired from the Federal Highway Administration in 2004 as Technical Director for Pavement Research at the Turner-Fairbank Highway Research Center after 30 years of Government service.
Steve was a member of the Armed Forces (Army) and served in Vietnam from 1971-1972. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal as well as Vietnam Service Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. Steve was an active member of the Mount Jackson United Methodist Church, served as President of the Men's group for many years, was a member of the choir and dedicated much of his time serving in church mission trips and outreach activities. His passion for antique cars (Ford) was lifelong.
Steve is survived by his wife, Fredericka (Yeo) Forster, 3 daughters, Kimberly (Mike) Howell, children Jackson and Evelyn of Amesbury, MA; Heidi (Stoney) Evans, children Cheyenne, Sarah and Hannah of Monroe, GA; and Amanda (Mashea) Johnson, children Rasheem, Cyle, Tyler, Autumn and Tristyn of Purcellville, VA; sister Annie Forster, and brother, Jim Forster of Kingston, NY.
In lieu of flowers, a tribute gift can be made on the Alzheimer's Association
, Southeastern VA chapter website, in honor of Steve Forster or the Mt. Jackson United Methodist Church, Outreach Program.
