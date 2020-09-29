1/
Steven Dale Jett
1954 - 2020
Steven Dale Jett, 66, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his residence.

Services and burial for Mr. Jett will be conducted privately.

Mr. Jett was born in Woodstock, VA on March 20, 1954 a son of the late Dale and Jeanette Clem Jett. Mr. Jett worked for Hillcrest, Inc. where he managed the car washes in Strasburg, Edinburg, Front Royal and Woodstock. He was a member of the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a grandchild.

Survivors include his wife Vivian Lorraine Funk Jett; his children, Curtis Miller (Brenda) of Wardensville, WV, Roger Miller (Wendy) of Wardensville, WV, Douglas Miller (Gail) of Wardensville, WV and Melissa Foltz (Richard) of Edinburg, VA; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Susan Dysart (Danny) of Woodstock, VA; one niece Stephanie Leap and one great-niece Katie Leap along with his uncle Jerry Clem (Linda) and their sons Philip and Michael of Harrisonburg, VA.

Memorials may be made St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You may Sign the guestbook and submit condolences online to the family online www.stoverfuneralhome.com.

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Steven D. Jett.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
