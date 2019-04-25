"Tap, tap is this thing on?"
On the morning of Sunday, April 21, 2019, Steven Edward Jones passed away at Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg, VA. Steve left this world surrounded by those he loved.
He is survived by his three children, Jordan, Jake and Jessie Jones; four grandchildren, Jack, Tillman, Jake Jr. and Nicie; as well as his sister, Jennifer Jones.
Anyone who knew Steve knew they had their own individual and special relationship with him. Steve had a heart that extended to everyone. He had an impact on the community and his home was open to all. His legacy continues to live through the boys and girls he mentored throughout the years.
We will always remember his quick wit, endless messages, selfies and countless memes, but most of all his heart that gave so much and expected so little.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Woods Chapel Church located at 58 Splinter Lane, New Market VA.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you send a donation in Steve Jonesá name to Stonewall Jackson High School.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 25, 2019