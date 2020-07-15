1/1
Steven Eugene Cain
1957 - 2020
Steven Eugene Cain, 62, of Edinburg, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Steven was born September 25, 1957 in Petersburg, West Virginia, the son of Victor Cain and the late Agatha Whetzel Cain Stephens.

He worked as a supervisor for VDOT. He was a loving father, brother, uncle, and husband. Steve was a very caring man who loved life and never met a stranger.

Steven was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Cain; a sister, Diana Dysart; and two nephews, Jeremey Dysart and Junior Lewis.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Cain; a son, Chris Cain; a daughter, Chyia  Andes and a granddaughter, Grace Lineweaver; four sisters, Wanda Shell, Betty Loya, Libby Schaeffer, and Susie Cain; special nieces, Amanda Dysart and Jennifer Kent; other nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Steven Cain Funeral Fund, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.

Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Funeral service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
