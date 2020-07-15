Steven Eugene Cain, 62, of Edinburg, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Steven was born September 25, 1957 in Petersburg, West Virginia, the son of Victor Cain and the late Agatha Whetzel Cain Stephens.
He worked as a supervisor for VDOT. He was a loving father, brother, uncle, and husband. Steve was a very caring man who loved life and never met a stranger.
Steven was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Cain; a sister, Diana Dysart; and two nephews, Jeremey Dysart and Junior Lewis.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Cain; a son, Chris Cain; a daughter, Chyia Andes and a granddaughter, Grace Lineweaver; four sisters, Wanda Shell, Betty Loya, Libby Schaeffer, and Susie Cain; special nieces, Amanda Dysart and Jennifer Kent; other nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Steven Cain Funeral Fund, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.