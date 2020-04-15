Steven R. Defibaugh, 61, of Edinburg, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home. A private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Cedarwood Cemetery in Edinburg. Pastor William Shifflett will officiate.
He was born December 15, 1958 in Washington, DC. He made stripe kits for antique mustangs. Steve joins his parents, Harry F. Defibaugh and Cloette D. (Hart) Defibaugh, a sister, Diane K. (Defibaugh) Mariast, and a nephew, Kirk F. Sample in Heaven.
Steve is survived by his wife, Katrine A. Coffelt Defibaugh; children, Johnny, Jennifer, James, Brandon and Stephanie; four grandchildren, sister, Joyce A. (Defibaugh) Edwards of Churchton, MD, sister, Sharron L. (Defibaugh) Sample of Bowie, MD, and brother, Donald J. Defibaugh of Annapolis, MD; six nephews, three nieces, and two great-nephews and one great niece.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Edinburg VFW.
Friends may view and sign the register book at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg from 11-5 on Wednesday.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 15, 2020