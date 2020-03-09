Sue Ellen Coffman Brill, 77, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Greenfield Reflections of Strasburg, VA.
A funeral service for Mrs. Brill will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Pastor Lee Prock officiating. Burial will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Brill was born in Woodstock, VA on September 13, 1942 a daughter of the late Melvin William and Mary Catherine Miller Coffman. She was a member of The Life Church Winchester and worked as a retail clerk at Wal-Mart. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother James Coffman.
Survivors include her husband Pearlie Clifford Brill, Jr. of Strasburg, VA; her children Cindy Brill of Strasburg, VA, Darryl Brill of Stephens City, VA, Mike Brill of Woodstock, VA, Richard Brill of Strasburg, VA and Obed Brill Trinity, Alabama; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Shirley Rinker of Woodstock, VA.
Pallbearers will be Tim Hall, Brian Drummond, Robbie Parks, Daren Pingley, Timmy Williams and Darrell Bible.
Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m.
