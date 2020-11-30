Sue Ellen Lee "Holloway" Bolt, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home.
A funeral service will be held for Sue at 12 PM on Thursday December 3, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W. Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Guests are welcome to visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Holloway, Wade Holloway, Dalton Holloway, Tony Carter, Wayne Wines, and Jerry Walker.
Mrs. Bolt was born on November 23, 1943 in Warren County, Virginia to the late John and Bertha Carter Holloway. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James E. Bolt. She was a past member of Front Royal United Methodist Church and attended Riverton United Methodist Church.
Survivors include two brothers, William "Bill" M. Holloway (Joan) and Edgar B. Holloway (Tonia); aunt, Daisy Walker; nephews, Chris Holloway (Jill); Wade Holloway (Stephanie); Llewellyn Holloway; nieces, Tammi Holloway; Wendy Rosenal; Marcia Eaker; Garnetta Holloway; great nephews, Dalton; Ryder; Marcus; and Osiain; great nieces, Courtney; and Carley; two close friends, Verlie Showers and Sylvia Seal.
Sue was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com