Sue Whitford Brady, 92, of Edinburg, Virginia passed away gracefully and peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, John C. Brady, Jr., her parents Margaret L. Sayers and Nathan D. Whitford, and her brother James N. Whitford.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Clare B. Matthews and devoted son, Michael S. Matthews; her grandchildren whom she loved dearly, J. Brady Matthews, Liam W. Matthews, Shawn A. Matthews (Christina), Hannah S. Naff (Timothy), Emily V. Scheer, Sarah L. Scheer; her great granddaughter, Ryleigh P. Naff; her sister Mary A. Weaver (Bill) and nephew Eric Scouller.

Our special thanks to the staff of Blue Ridge Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, Front Royal, Virginia or the Loggerhead Marine Life Center, Juno Beach, Florida.

A private Mass of Christian Burial and a celebration of the life of this extraordinary lady will be held at a later date.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 24, 2020.
