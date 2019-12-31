

Susan J. Doman, 81, of Calhoun, GA passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her home.



Susan was born October 8, 1938 in Wardensville, WV daughter of Mamie and James Malone.



She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing and gardening.



She was a member of Lebanon Lutheran Church.



Susan was preceded in death by her parents, two sons Francis Matthew Doman, Jr. and Harry James Doman, two brothers and two sisters.



Susan is survived by her husband of 64 yrs Francis Matthew Doman, four daughters; Brenda Russell and Susan A. Doman of Calhoun, GA, Mary Bauserman and Cindy Rush of Mauretown, VA and one son, Donnie Doman of High View, WV, two sisters; Francis Holtzman and Charolette Williams of Lebanon Church, VA, 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.



The family will have a graveside service in the spring at Lebanon church Cemetery.