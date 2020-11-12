1/
Susan Marie Heston
1951 - 2020
Susan Marie Heston, 69, of Bentonville, Virginia passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at her home.

A memorial service was held for Susan at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia. Sammy Campbell officiated.

Susan was born on February 4, 1951 in Fairmont, West Virginia to the late Kenneth and Rosemary Lane. She was also preceded in death by three siblings, Stephen Lane, Melissa Lane and Richard Lane.

Surviving Susan is her loving husband of nearly 48 years, Clyde Heston; her siblings, Sara Whitlock and Paul Lane; her brother in law, Roger Heston, her niece, Heather Whitlock; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be sent to www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
