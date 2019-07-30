Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne (Maxey) Smith, EdD. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home, Inc. 228 S. Pleasant Valley Road Winchester , VA 22601 (540)-662-2523 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Jones Funeral Home, Inc. 228 S. Pleasant Valley Road Winchester , VA 22601 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Jones Funeral Home, Inc. 228 S. Pleasant Valley Road Winchester , VA 22601 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Suzanne Maxey



Dr. Smith was born February 26, 1952 in Beckley, WV, the daughter of the late Levi V. and Sara Luisa Zanella Maxey.



She was a graduate of John Handley High School Class of 1970. She received her Associate of Arts Degree from Shenandoah College and Conservatory of Music, a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mental Retardation K-12 from Madison College, a Master in Education in Learning Disabilities K-12 from James Madison University, and her Doctorate of Special Education from George Washington University.



Dr. Smith was Special Education Department Chairman and a Special Education Teacher at James Wood High School. She, previously, was the Individual Education Program Coordinator and Teacher with Morgan County Public Schools and Frederick County Public Schools. She also served as an Adjunct Professor at Shenandoah University.



Dr. Smith was a Who's Who Among American Teachers, Cambridge Who's Who and Teacher of the Year, Manchester Who's Who Among Executives and Professionals for multiple years.



She received Tuition Grants from the Department of Education and Office of Special Education Programs, was selected as a People to People Delegate to China for Special Education programs and served as Treasurer of Virginia Division on Career Development and Transition.



She was a member of Phi Delta Kappa, Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, Council for Exceptional Children, National Association for Special Education Teachers, Frederick County Education Association, Virginia Education Association, and National Education Association.



She married Bruce C. Smith August 3, 1975 in Winchester.



Along with her husband, she is survived by her children, Bruce Charles Smith II and his wife Cindi of Sterling, VA, Maggie Luisa Schrock and her husband Jedadiah of Gore, and Joshua Levi Smith and his wife Emily of Winchester; a brother, James Levi Maxey and his wife Rayann of Murrells Inlet, SC; a sister, Nancy Luisa Gaspard and her husband Max of Springfield, MO; and four grandchildren, Norah Schrock, Lenah Schrock, Ava Smith, and Izzabell Smith.



The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Mayton officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick County Education Association, 1415 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601.



