Sylvia Ann Warren Keller, 79, of Harrisonburg, a beloved wife and mother, passed away August 7, 2019 surrounded by her family at the Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Sylvia was born May 1, 1940 in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, the daughter of Claude E. Warren and Frances Cain Schultz.
She is survived by her husband, Graydon Keller; two sons, Robert Butler Jr. and John Butler; daughter, Catherine Kalweit; sister, Jeanette Wood; 10 grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Massanutten Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 9, 2019