Tammy Seal
1964 - 2020
Tammy Williams Seal, 56, of Front Royal passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia, after fighting a courageous battle against cancer.

Tammy was born May 15, 1964 in Winchester and had recently retired from teaching after a 30 plus year career.

Tammy graduated from Warren County High School, James Madison University and received a Masters Degree from Shenandoah University.

Tammy began her teaching career in Rappahannock County and also taught in Warren County, Fauquier County and most recently Loudoun County.

Tammy also was a former Youth Director at Riverton United Methodist Church.

Tammy enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, family and friends and was a member of the Women of the Moose, Chapter 1194.

Tammy was preceded in death by her grandfather, Thomas Oliver McGovern and one grandchild, Kari Lorraine Hall.

Tammy is survived by her husband, Joey Seal of Front Royal, parents, Jimmy and Jane Williams of Chester Gap and brothers, Tommy Williams and Kevin Williams of Chester Gap.

Also surviving are daughters, Krystal Dawn Hall of Front Royal and Kelcie Nicole Taylor of Stephens City, sons, Tyler Thomas Ritenour of Front Royal and Corey Robert Ritenour of Winchester, and two step-sons, Jeremy Ritenour of Front Royal and Anthony Scott Seal, also of Front Royal.

Tammy also was the proud grandma of five beautiful grandchildren; Kaylee Dawn Adams, Trey Hall, Kylie Marie Taylor, Charlotte Faye Taylor, and Jalen Ritenour, and nephews Ryan and Jason Williams.

A private family celebration of life was held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, officiated by Rev. Randy Orndorff.

A later public celebration of Tammy's life is being planned by the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
