Tanya "Shelly" Cosner-Valdez, age 49, passed away on October 21st, 2019 while living with her daughters in Highlands Ranch, CO. She was born on December 30, 1970 in Fairfax, VA to Bonnie Gabbert and Donald Cosner.
She received her Bachelor's degree in Psychology with a baby in tow, later receiving her MBA in Finance after having her second daughter in 1998, and was just shy of her thesis to receive her PhD in Business, as she had a passion for continuing her education. Shelly loved to crochet and would make quilts for those dear to her, and she sought adventure, traveling with her family to many haunted houses and amusement parks. She was fiercely devoted to her daughters and attended every color guard competition, karate tournament, and school events.
She is preceded in death by her father Donald Cosner of Spotsylvania, VA.
Surviving are her two daughters Tera and Taylor Sakisat of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, her mother and step-father, Bonnie and Paul Gabbert of Front Royal, VA, one sister Tabitha âMindyã Cucciardo, of Pensacola Fla. one brother Corey Gabbert, of Front Royal, VA, one step sister, Meghann Gabbert of Linden, VA one half sister Stacey Smith, of Spotsylvania, VA and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Shelly was cremated in Highlands Ranch, CO, however, a small and informal memorial service will be held Saturday, November 30th, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at Jim Barnett Park in the Lord Fairfax Room, Winchester, VA, where she lived most of her adult life.
In lieu of flowers, her family would like to ask people to donate to Freedom Service Dogs of America, in her honor.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 23, 2019