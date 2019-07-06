Teddy O'Neal Delawder, 75, of Basye, passed away peacefully July 4, 2019 at his sister's home in Basye.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 8 at Morning Star Lutheran Church in Mt. Jackson. Pastor Dave Moore will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Teddy was born August 31, 1943 in Woodstock, son of the late Elmer Franklin Delawder and Marie Mae Barb Delawder.
He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and was an Army veteran.
He formerly worked as a dispatcher for Maryland State Police, at Shentel and as a computer customer engineer for IBM.
He was a member of Morning Star Lutheran Church, West Shenandoah Ruritans and the Recycled Teens.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Colleen Booth Nichols.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Lamma Delawder, whom he married December 24, 1985; three children, Kelli Kramer and husband David of Ireland, Christina Delawder and fiance Nathan Jordan of Strasburg, and Kevin Delawder and wife Amanda of Winchester; four brothers and a sister, Curt Delawder and wife Liz, Linda Shirkey Gutshall and husband Darryl, Jimmy Delawder and wife Pam, Troy Delawder, and Roy Delawder and companion Joni Saylor, all of Basye; and seven grandchildren, Ashley Booth, Kayla Jordan, McKenna Kramer, Ruarie Kramer, Kayleigh Baker, Luke Mace, and Hayley Jordan.
Pallbearers will be Shane Delawder, Adam Delawder, Duane Shirkey, Brock Delawder, Norman Miller, and Kevin Delawder.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to Morning Star Lutheran Church, 282 Morning Star Road, Mt. Jackson, VA 22842 or Orkney Springs Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 374, Basye, VA 22810.
Teddy loved crocheting, making hard candy, making apple butter, playing card games including Hand and Foot and Pinochle and raising money mostly by bake sales for various charitable organizations. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandkids. He had a great sense of humor and will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 6, 2019