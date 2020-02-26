Teresa Ann Lewis (Terri), of Edinburg, VA, passed in peace on Monday, February 24, at the age of 53.
Terri is the cherished, eldest daughter of Dave and Fran Lewis, loved sister of Tim and Naomi Lewis, Katrina and Mike Lee and proud Aunt of David Lewis, Daniel Lewis, Trevor Lee, and Ryan Lee.
Terri will fondly be remembered by family and friends as an unwavering, faithful Christian and will joyfully sing in the heavenly choir.
Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please enjoy a Pepsi on Terri's behalf and hug your loved ones, as Terri would have wanted that.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 26, 2020