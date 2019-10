Terri K. Putman, 56 of Maurertown passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in UVA Medical Center. Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Jonathan Fletcher will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens.Terri was born September 15, 1963 in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Mary Lee Paschall Kelley. She was a CNA and Bookkeeper.She is survived by her husband, Michael Putman Jr.; a son, Joshua Scott Kirby; two daughters, Amber Whitney Doublestein and Krystal Leigha Doublestein; three grandchildren, Kamiah Leanne Michie, Justus Liam Barbour and Jaxson Lennox Barbour; two sisters, Toni Allen and Wendy Lucas and two brothers Eddie and Jason Kirby and a number of special nieces and nephews and her father, Edward Louis Kirby.She enjoyed fishing with the love of her life and soul mate, photography, quilting and sewing, taking care of her home, watching wildlife, thrifting and spending time with her grandchildren. Her family was her greatest love.Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.