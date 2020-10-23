Terry Lynn Franklin, 60, of Woodstock, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Monday, October 19, 2020.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Franklin was born on May 31, 1960 in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Giles and Catherine Fogle Andrews. She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Pat Kramer, Peggy Woodward, Rita Merchant and Billie -Jo Andrews.
Survivors include her son, Danny Langlais (Kim); two brothers, Rex Andrews (Tootie) and Ray Andrews (Patty); grandson, Kaithn Langlais and best friends, Tammy Robinson, Bobby Cameron, and friends residing at her apartment building.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com