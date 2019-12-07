Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Nelson Wakeman Sr.. View Sign Service Information Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 (540)-984-3700 Funeral service 11:00 AM Wakeman's Grove Church of the Brethren Edinburg , VA View Map Burial Following Services church cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



Terry Nelson Wakeman, Sr., 56, of Toms Brook, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at home. The funeral service will be held Monday, December 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Wakeman's Grove Church of the Brethren in Edinburg. Pastor Mark Bowyer and Pastoral Assistant P.G. Coverstone will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. There will be a meal following the service at the church.



Mr. Wakeman was born April 20, 1963 in Woodstock, son of Nelson Clem Wakeman of Edinburg and the late Peggy Ann Rinker Wakeman. He was a 1981 graduate of Central High School and was employed at LSC Communication in Strasburg. He was a member of Wakeman's Grove Church where he served on the church board as Deacon and was a junior high advisor. He was the square dance caller for "Just 4 Fun". He was preceded in death by his wife, Crystal Neff Wakeman.



Surviving, along with his father, are six children, Terry Nelson Wakeman Jr. and wife Katie of Woodstock, Casey Marie Carper and husband Matthew of Mt. Jackson, Austin Clides Wakeman, Connor Morgan Wakeman, Georgia Kendall Wakeman and Ella Ireland Wakeman all of Toms Brook; brother, Bryan Scott Wakeman of Edinburg; step mother, Jama Sue Wakeman of Edinburg; step sisters, Katrina Lynn Barr and husband Terry of Delaware, Wendy Sue Cook and husband Clay of Woodstock, and Tonya Leigh Hall and husband Chad of Stephen City; step brother, Trent Allen Kingree and wife Bettina of Woodstock; grandchildren, Clayton Richard Carper, Tilden Allen Carper and Asher Lucas Wakeman (on the way) and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.



The family will receive friends Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at the church.



Memorial contributions may be made to Wakeman Grove Church of the Brethren, 668 Wakemans Grove Road, Edinburg, VA. 22824.

Online condolences may be left at



Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg, VA.

Terry Nelson Wakeman, Sr., 56, of Toms Brook, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at home. The funeral service will be held Monday, December 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Wakeman's Grove Church of the Brethren in Edinburg. Pastor Mark Bowyer and Pastoral Assistant P.G. Coverstone will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. There will be a meal following the service at the church.Mr. Wakeman was born April 20, 1963 in Woodstock, son of Nelson Clem Wakeman of Edinburg and the late Peggy Ann Rinker Wakeman. He was a 1981 graduate of Central High School and was employed at LSC Communication in Strasburg. He was a member of Wakeman's Grove Church where he served on the church board as Deacon and was a junior high advisor. He was the square dance caller for "Just 4 Fun". He was preceded in death by his wife, Crystal Neff Wakeman.Surviving, along with his father, are six children, Terry Nelson Wakeman Jr. and wife Katie of Woodstock, Casey Marie Carper and husband Matthew of Mt. Jackson, Austin Clides Wakeman, Connor Morgan Wakeman, Georgia Kendall Wakeman and Ella Ireland Wakeman all of Toms Brook; brother, Bryan Scott Wakeman of Edinburg; step mother, Jama Sue Wakeman of Edinburg; step sisters, Katrina Lynn Barr and husband Terry of Delaware, Wendy Sue Cook and husband Clay of Woodstock, and Tonya Leigh Hall and husband Chad of Stephen City; step brother, Trent Allen Kingree and wife Bettina of Woodstock; grandchildren, Clayton Richard Carper, Tilden Allen Carper and Asher Lucas Wakeman (on the way) and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.The family will receive friends Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at the church.Memorial contributions may be made to Wakeman Grove Church of the Brethren, 668 Wakemans Grove Road, Edinburg, VA. 22824.Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg, VA. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close