On Saturday October 31, 2020, Terry Sue Bradshaw passed from health complications. Terry was born July 18, 1954 in Arlington, Virginia to Merle Strole and the late Patricia Strole.
Terry is preceded in death by father-in-law Monty Bradshaw, mother- in-law Betty Bradshaw, daughter Sara Robinson, son-in-law Nathan Robinson, and grandchildren Rebecca, Steven, and Guy Robinson.
She is survived by her loving Husband John Bradshaw; daughters Sandra Kerner, Susan Uddin (Sayed); Brother David Strole; Brothers-in-law Larry Bradshaw and Steve Bradshaw (Marion); grandchildren Mason Schnauffer, Cody Uddin, Mysha Uddin, Nafi Uddin, and Naim Uddin; great grandchildren Emma and Tommi; numerous nieces and nephews; two special sister-like friends Nancy George and Sandy Eddy, and longtime companion Spaniel Rudy.
Terry was a past Honor Queen of Bethel One, and a Miss Job's Daughter of Virginia. Terry was a kind and loving person who always put other's needs above her own. She loved her family above all.
Memorial services will be postponed to a later date due to COVID-19. The family is planning to have a celebration of life sometime next year.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com