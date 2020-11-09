The Reverend Terry Wayne Sisk, loving husband, a devoted father, and servant of God, of Luray, Virginia passed away peacefully at home on November 6, 2020. He was born in the fall of 1951 to the late Douglas and Ruth Sisk from Arkansas.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Ellen Sisk; daughter Amanda and husband Ken; daughter Andrea and husband Dan; daughter Amy and husband Ricky; sister Yvonne and his nephew Steven; and grandsons Daniel, Connor, and Grayson. His legacy of love will continue through them. Matthew 22:37-39.
A private funeral service will be held with his loving family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Spiritual Care Support Ministries, Hope Community Church in Culpeper, Virginia, or the Gideons.
Throughout the years we know that Reverend Terry touched the lives of so many people through his ministry with a giving hand and a joyful heart. Family and friends are encouraged to share their favorite stories and memories of Terry at the memorial website, which can be found at terrysisk.wixsite.com/memorial
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.