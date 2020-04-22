Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Bussey. View Sign Service Information Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Avenue Warrenton , VA 20186 (540)-347-3431 Send Flowers Obituary



Thelma Lee Adams Payne Bussey passed away on April 15, 2020 at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock, Virginia.



She was born in Madison County, VA on March 5, 1925, a daughter of the late George Luther Adams and Ethel Rebecca Ashby Adams. She was preceded in death by her brother, Luther Turner Adams and Betty Adams Wilson.



Thelma graduated valedictorian from Madison County High School in 1942. After graduation she married Wesley Thomas Payne (now deceased) in Warrenton, VA. The family spent several years in San Diego, CA where he was stationed during World War II. After the war, they relocated to Baltimore, MD.



Thelma was a graduate of South Baltimore General Hospital in Baltimore, MD with a degree in nursing in 1967, and was employed there for many years before moving to Warrenton, VA and working on the Tom Frost Wing at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton. She married Ret. Colonel E. Richard Bussey in July 1983 and relocated to Ocean City, MD where they enjoyed their summers, spending winters at their condo in Punta Gorda, FL as "snowbirds". Thelma did volunteer work at the local hospital while in Florida, and enjoyed singing with the Charlotte County Sweet Adalines, performing in the Cultural Center's Annual Christmas Musical, and being a member of the Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). After the death of her husband, Thelma continued to spend her winters in Florida and kept up her activities in these organizations she loved. She relocated to Woodstock, VA in 1999 to be closer to family. While in Woodstock for the summer, Thelma served as a Docent at the Woodstock Museum, lunched with the Ladies of the Red Hats, attended AARP meetings at the Spring House, served as Historian for the Narrow Passage Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), served as song leader of the NARFE Chapter 180 in Winchester, VA, and enjoyed meetings and luncheons with the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival Guild.



Thelma is survived by three children, Linda Manuel (Johnnie) of Woodstock, Norma Payne of Linthicum, MD, and Thomas Adams Payne, (Connie) of Pasadena, MD as well as six grandchildren, Brent Thomas Manuel (Kasey) of LaPlata, MD, Scott K. Manuel (Raquel) of Port Jefferson Station, NY, Tricia Manuel Irvin (John) of Annapolis, MD, Sandi Blackwell of Ocean City, MD, Stephen Blackwell of Ocean City, MD and Robert Blackwell of Baltimore, MD. Thelma especially enjoyed spending time with her 10 great-grandchildren, Luther Manuel, Zachary Manuel, Christian Manuel, Cameron Manuel, Ashby Irvin, Jack Irvin, Mary Rose Irvin, Liam Blackwell, Riley Blackwell and Megan Blackwell all affectionately calling her G. G., she is also survived by a niece, Gayle Wilson Layne (Artie) of Culpeper, and great niece, Rebecca Layne.



The family would like to thank Thelma's many caregivers while a patient at Skyline Terrace Memory Lane in Woodstock.



Due to the current pandemic conditions, funeral service plans are incomplete.



