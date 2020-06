A funeral service for Thelma will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 atMoser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave in Warrenton, VA.

Viewing for family and friends will begin at 1 p.m. with the funeral service conducted by Pastor Nathan Robinson at 2 p.m. Burial will be private.



Thelma was a kind, gentle soul who will be fondly remembered by her many friends and family members.

