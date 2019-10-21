Thelma Gail Kile Stickler, 83, of Toms Brook, VA passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 in Cabins, WV.
A graveside service for Mrs. Stickler will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Lebanon Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Stan Thompson officiating.
Mrs. Stickler was born in Cabins, WV on September 23, 1936 a daughter of the late Harman Clyde and Bernice Ours Kile. She was a member of the Toms Brook United Methodist Church and had worked as a secretary for the Shenandoah County Schools for 23 years and the Secretary-Treasurer for the Town of Toms Brook, VA. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Stephen Lee Stickler.
Survivors include her children Mark Stephen Sticker and wife Virginia of Berkley Springs, WV and Leta Stickler of Toms Brook, VA; her granddaughter, Misty Sutherly of Mt. Jackson, VA; her brother Clyde Kile of Cabins, WV along with several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Fauber, Scott Rinker, Wayne Bly, Greg Neff, Jay Johnson and Daryl Bowers.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Toms Brook United Methodist Church.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Stickler.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 21, 2019