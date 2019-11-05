Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Jeanne "Jean" (Dorsey) Perkins. View Sign Service Information Omps Funeral Home - South Chapel 1260 Front Royal Pike Winchester , VA 22602 (540)-722-2400 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Omps Funeral Home - South Chapel 1260 Front Royal Pike Winchester , VA 22602 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Omps Funeral Home - South Chapel 1260 Front Royal Pike Winchester , VA 22602 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Thelma Jeanne "Jean" Dorsey Perkins, 86, of Stephenson, Virginia passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal, VA.



Ms. Perkins was born in 1933 in Brucetown, VA, daughter of the late Nettie and Elmer Dorsey, Sr. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School and retired from the U.S. Navy as a Budget Analyst. Ms. Perkins was a member of Brucetown United Methodist Church. She loved listening to gospel music and hymns. Ms. Perkins enjoyed attending civic events and would walk in Relay for Life every year. Her greatest passion was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Surviving is a son, Jeffrey S. Dorsey (Peggy) and daughter, Jeannette P. Shaffer (Kurt); grandchildren, Stacey Reid (Nathan), Sara Merchant (Brian), Heather Bell (Luke), Katie Garrison (Michael), Chris McClanahan, Joseph Shaffer, and Jenny McClanahan; eleven great grandchildren; sister, Judith Anne Dorsey Boyd (Allen); brothers, James E. Dorsey (Frances), Julian "Blue" L. Dorsey (Rachel), John W. Dorsey (Kathy), Jerry S. Dorsey, and Joseph "Jody" Dorsey; and many loving nieces and nephews.



Along with her parents, Jean was preceded in death by a grandson, Eric Shaffer; brothers, Russell "Jack" Dorsey and his wife, Cynthia, Elmer "Tubb" R. Dorsey, Jr. and his wife, Katherine; and sister-in-law, Penny Dorsey (Jody's wife).



A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.



A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Steve Melester officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.



Serving as pallbearers will be Jean's grandsons and great grandsons.



Honorary pallbearers will be Jean's brothers.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean's memory to American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street SE, Vienna, VA 22180 or Brucetown United Methodist Church, 2161 Brucetown Road, Clear Brook, VA 22624 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.



