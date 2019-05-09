Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma M. "Sisbabe" (Jackson) Williams. View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



A life we loved came to an end Friday, May 3, 2019 when the Lord dispatched an angel for Thelma M. "Sisbabe" Williams.



A Celebration of Life for Thelma M. Williams will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Stover Memorial Chapel. She will be laid to rest in Good Hope Cemetery, Front Royal, VA.



The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.



Thelma was born September 4, 1932 to the late William and Edna Willis Jackson of Strasburg, Virginia. She was one of nine children.



Thelma accepted Christ in her life at an early age and attended Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Strasburg.



She attended Douglas High School in Winchester VA.



She worked for Hahn's Shoes for over 20 years, and then retired to spend time with her husband, children and grandchildren.



Thelma, affectionately known as "Sisbabe" by her family and friends, was an active member of Super Special Social Club and spent over 15 years participating in club sponsored events. She enjoyed great music, Saturday night celebrations and dancing. Through her social club, where she managed the club's business affairs, Thelma touched many lives and made many close friends.



She was well-known as "Ms. Thelma" in the Glenarden, Maryland community.



Thelma married her childhood sweetheart, the late Donald "Freddie" Williams December 17, 1948, and relocated to Fairmount Heights, Maryland.



Thelma leaves to cherish her memory one sister, Elizabeth Alsberry of Strasburg, Virginia; three sons, Wesley Williams (Elizabeth) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Larry Williams of Severn, Maryland, and Jerome Williams (Janet) of Manassas, Virginia; one daughter, Donna Williams of Waldorf, Maryland; seven grandchildren, Sheri, Gerald, Carlton (J.R.), Shawn Sr., Brandon, Danielle, Aaron, and Lacy; four great-grandchildren, Zachary, Wesley, Shawn Jr, and Shye; one granddaughter-in-law, Tammy Williams; and a host of other family and friends.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by seven siblings, Kathleen Harris, Geraldine Jackson, Alease Thompson, and Charles, Robert, Frederick and Kenneth Jackson; and two grandsons, Kevin and Ramone.



You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family at



Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Williams.



