Thelma Virginia Wolverton, 100, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ June 5, 2019. She was a resident at Pine Meadows Assisted Living in Woodstock, Virginia for the past 6 years.
She was born September 19, 1918 in Fort Valley, Virginia to Effie Ann and Asa "Pete" Burner.
Thelma was a long-standing member of Woodstock Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. Known for her service in the community she volunteered for many places including the Clothes Closet.
During her time at Pine Meadows she had an active lay ministry.
Her survivors include daughters, Patricia Weathers of Woodstock, Virginia, Sarah Tyson and Richard Tyson (spouse) of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and Sandra Snyder and Charles Snyder (spouse) of Woodstock, Virginia. Thelma is also survived by seven grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and several great great grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Jo Ann Dellinger of Woodstock, Virginia and Everette Burner of Edinburg.
Predeceased relatives include her parents, Effie Ann and Pete Burner; Irving Wolverton, husband; Floyd Whetzel, her special gentleman friend; Leah Wolverton, daughter; and an infant son. Thelma's predeceased siblings are Beverly Burner, Carol Burner, Irvin Burner and Leo Burner.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Woodstock Christian Church, 109 S. Muhlenberg St., Woodstock, VA 22664.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 6, 2019