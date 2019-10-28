Theodore Edwin Dovell, 78, a resident of Fort Valley, VA passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral from 6-8 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019.
A celebration of life for Mr. Dovell is being planned for early December.
Mr. Dovell was born in Washington DC on August 1, 1941 the son of Esther Elizabeth Hurd Dovell and the late Edwin Garland Dovell. Mr. Dovell was a retired brick mason and a member of the Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his wife Helen Rose Stoker Dovell and siblings, Loretta Bailey and David Dovell.
Survivors include his daughter Karen Coleman and husband Ronnie of Conroe, TX; grandchildren, Leslie Coe and husband Josh of Iola, TX and Laura Richman (Alex Rodewald) of Houston, TX; great-grandson AJ Rodewald; siblings, Linda Cooke and husband Ronald of Clear Brook, VA and Rita King of Berryville, VA; a brother-in-law, Howard Bailey and sister-in-law, Becky Dovell; several nieces, nephews and cousins along with special neighbors Mike and Daneya Laing and family.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church c/o Carol Swanson, 249 Dower Lane, Strasburg, VA 22657.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Dovell.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 28, 2019