Theodore "Ted" J. Ferrell, 88, of Woodstock, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at his home.
Services are expected to be private for family and very close friends.
Anyone wishing to honor Ted's life is asked to make a contribution to the Woodstock United Methodist Church, in lieu of flowers.
Ted was born March 13, 1931 in West Virginia. He was the son of the late Coy and Frances Paxton Ferrell.
He served in the U.S. Army.
He graduated from Marshall University, where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Communications and Business.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Browning Ferrell; and a brother, Kenneth Ferrell.
He is survived by two sons, James C. Ferrell of Lake Mary, Florida and Scott J. Ferrell of Jeffersonton. Ted is also survived by five grandchildren.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 24, 2019