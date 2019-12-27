Theodore Ray Curran Sr., 88, of Quicksburg, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 29 at 3:00 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg. Pastors Tim Grandstaff and Brian Beagle will officiate and grandson, Joshua Weaver will deliver a eulogy and present the American flag. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Curran was born December 10, 1931 in Norfolk, son of the late Jack Wade Curran and Lula Barnes Curran. He was army veteran of the Korean War serving in the 82nd airborne. He received his Criminal Justice Degree from the University of Louisville. He was a former detective lieutenant in the homicide division for the Virginia Beach Police Department and retired after 20 years of service. He was also a former police chief in Mt. Jackson and formerly worked as a facilities manager at Shoney's Inn in Harrisonburg. He was a member of Brighter Days Bible Church in Mt. Jackson, Disabled Veterans Association and the Virginia Beach Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #8.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Litten Curran; six children, Raymond Gene Curran of Stuarts Draft, Sharon Beagle and husband Brian of Appomattox, Theresa Grandstaff and husband Timmy of Lynchburg, Theodore Ray Curran Jr. of Amherst, Lori Layne of Lynchburg and James Weaver and wife Rhonda of New Market; 18 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA. 22901.
Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 27, 2019