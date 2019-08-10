Thomas Allen "Tom" Potter, 84, of Strasburg, VA, surrounded by his family, went home to be with the Lord August 4, 2019.
He was born March 4, 1935 in White Stone, VA to the late John Ernest Potter and Grace Emma Raines.
Tom served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1959.
He lived in Northern Virginia much of his life where he ran his own home remodeling business.
Tom dedicated his life to his family, and his church; he loved Jesus, his family and friends dearly. He was a prayer warrior and spent many hours praying for family, friends and strangers. Tom was also known for his love of nature and gardening.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joan; his son, Kevin and wife Debbie; daughter, Connie; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Restoration Fellowship Church, 2128 John Marshall Hwy., Strasburg, VA 22657. Flowers may be delivered to the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to his church, Restoration Fellowship Church.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 10, 2019