Thomas E. Davis, 79, of Linden, Virginia, was called home by God on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in the comfort of his home.Mr. Davis will have a funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, with Father Phillip Cozzi officiating. The burial will take place at a later date at Quantico National Cemetery.Tom proudly served in the Marine Corps for 28 years, serving in the Vietnam War , and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.Surviving Tom are his loving wife, Marie; his daughters Sheri (and her husband Rick) and Marie; his brother, Benjamin (and his wife Trish); and his grandchildren, Jenni, Kristin, and Timothy. Tom is preceded in death by his brother, David.Memorial contributions can be made in Tom's name to the at 1120 G St. NW, Suite 700, Washington DC, 20005.Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com