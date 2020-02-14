Thomas E. Davis, 79, of Linden, Virginia, was called home by God on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Mr. Davis will have a funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, with Father Phillip Cozzi officiating. The burial will take place at a later date at Quantico National Cemetery.
Tom proudly served in the Marine Corps for 28 years, serving in the Vietnam War, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Surviving Tom are his loving wife, Marie; his daughters Sheri (and her husband Rick) and Marie; his brother, Benjamin (and his wife Trish); and his grandchildren, Jenni, Kristin, and Timothy. Tom is preceded in death by his brother, David.
Memorial contributions can be made in Tom's name to the at 1120 G St. NW, Suite 700, Washington DC, 20005.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 14, 2020