Thomas Jay Pepperman, 61, of Edinburg, passed away July 23, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Thomas was born May 16, 1958 in Blossburg, PA. He was the son of the late Lester F. Pepperman and Cora Haxton Pepperman.
Thomas was preceded in death by three sisters.
He is survived by a son, Corey Pepperman of Edinburg; four sisters, Peggy Kuratomi and husband Ernie of Rochelle, Shirley Ogden and husband Scott of Coudersport, PA, Nancy Burch of Edinburg, and Bonnie Lamplam of Galeton, PA; and two brothers, Lester Pepperman of Mount Jackson and Scott Pepperman and wife Melissa of Sugar Grove, PA.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Valley Funeral Service.
A funeral service will be held at First Church of Columbia Furnace Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. conducted by Pastor Brian Duncan. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
