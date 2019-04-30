Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Matthew "Matt" Hamilton. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Hope Free Will Baptist Church Funeral service 1:00 PM Hope Free Will Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary



Thomas Matthew "Matt" Hamilton, 45, of Strasburg, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.



A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at Hope Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Hayes and Pastor Donnie Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow in the Bennett's Chapel Cemetery in Warren County.



Matt was born October 2, 1973 in Wise, Virginia, son of Donald R. Hamilton Sr. and Jamel Salyer Hamilton of Clintwood.



He worked for many years as a transport driver for Pilot Flying J and was a member of the Hope Free Will Baptist Church.



He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.



Surviving, with his parents, are his loving and devoted wife of 24 years, Dana Elliott Hamilton; one son, Dustin Blake Hamilton and fiancee Kaitlyn



Pallbearers will be Jason Lake, Allen King, Chuck Yost, George Kerns, Gary Sullivan, Josh Hamilton, Mitchell Stanley, Tyler Hamilton, and Jerry Brown.



Honorary pallbearers will be George Cline, Mike Baker, Tim Frazier, Rob Ballentine, Chip Woodard, and Gerald Elliott.



The family will receive friends Thursday, May 2 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church.







Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



