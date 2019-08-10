Thomas Randolph Fleming, 86, of Mt. Jackson, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at his home.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock. The Reverend Stephanie Heishman-Litten will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery.
Thomas was born November 26, 1932 in Mt. Jackson, Virginia. He was the son of the late Carl and Madelyn Long Fleming Sr.
He was born a farmer but at the age of 18 he had to put farming aside to defend his country in the U.S. Army. After serving his country honorably, he returned home to live out his life as a farmer.
He was preceded in death by a son, Donald Fleming; and a brother, Carl Fleming Jr.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Ann; a daughter, Patricia Combs and husband Bryan; a sister, Helen Hawkins and husband Carroll; three grandchildren, Emily Lawrence and husband Chris, Lindsay Wolverton and husband Zachary, and Michael Combs; and one great grandson, Lucas Lawrence.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 1250 24th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20037.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral home, Woodstock.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 10, 2019