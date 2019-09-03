Thomas Ray Holdway, 83, of Woodstock, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Greenfield Reflections of Woodstock.
Per his request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or Grace Baptist Church, 1255 Hoover Road, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 3, 2019